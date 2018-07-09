The video will start in 8 Cancel

A much-needed spell of rain is likely to hit Huddersfield this evening.

Forecasters at The Weather Channel have predicted as much as a 65% chance of rain this evening.

But don't get the sand bags out - it's unlikely to be anything more than showers and light rain.

And the dry weather will return tomorrow with a 0% chance of rain and temperatures of up to 23°C (73°F).

For rest of the week it will remain sunny with cloudy intervals until Friday 13 July and Saturday 14 July where there is a 50% and 70% chance of rain respectively. It will however remain warm with peak temperatures of 25°C on Friday and 26°C on Saturday.

The warm, dry weather is likely to continue into the following week although there is a fair chance of rain on the following Wednesday 18 July, Thursday 19 July, Friday 20 July and Saturday 21 July.

Forecaster Sarah Sammy, of The Weather Channel, said: “Through this week, a weak low will progress southwards from Norway.

“It will be briefly cooler with the lowest temperatures on Tuesday.

“As high pressure over the British Isles builds back eastwards and returns to a more Atlantic flow, temperatures in the north-west will rise once more for this time of year by Thursday and well-above normal in parts by Saturday.”