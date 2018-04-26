The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sickness absence is increasing at Kirklees Council despite attempts to reduce it.

Amid news that 100 council employees have been off sick for more than three months, it has been revealed that absence rates are getting worse.

The council said last year that it wanted to cut the average number of days that staff were off sick.

It set a target of ten for 2017/18, reducing to nine for 2018/19.

But a council report has admitted that the trend is going the wrong way.

The average sickness per year is going up and it currently lies at about 12 days per employee – more than three days above the average for the public sector and about three times the national average for all employees.

Officials have said stress and mental ill-health are increasing across the public sector.

At the council’s Personnel Committee, councillors were told efforts would be made to bring the absence level down.

Ironically, three senior councillors failed to attend the meeting, although it was not revealed whether or not they were off sick.

Leader of the council, Clr David Sheard ; Conservative chief, Clr David Hall, and Labour cabinet member, Clr Peter McBride, all gave their apologies.

Deborah Lucas, the council’s new HR chief, said stress, mental health and musculoskeletal problems, such as bad backs, were the main issues.

Holme Valley North independent, Clr Terry Lyons, said he thought the huge government cuts to Kirklees were having an impact.

“A contributory factor for us is all the redundancies,” he suggested.

Kirklees Council has shed hundreds of roles over the past decade amid almost £200m reduction in funding from the government.

Mrs Lucas responded: “There could be a whole host of reasons behind stress, so we need to understand the root cause.

“There’s no point putting in a solution if we don’t know the root cause.

“Rather than wait for staff to become ill we need to do more preventative work that helps people lead healthier lifestyles.”

Mrs Lucas said they would be “radically” changing how they approached attendance and investigating what was behind people being unable to work.

Kirkburton Tory, Clr John Taylor, said analysis of absence causes might identify management performance issues or ways of working that weren’t helpful.

Colne Valley Lib Dem, Clr Nicola Turner, said she didn’t like the overall average figure as it was “skewed” by the number of people on long term sick – anything more than 20 days.

“It’s important that we don’t jump to conclusions about why people are off sick,” she said.

She added: “I’m very much in favour of work to help people lead healthier lifestyles.”

Council chief executive, Jacqui Gedman, said: “Our sickness levels are a concern but we’ve also got to recognise that the way to deal with it is to develop motivated staff, who want to be at work.

“There’s a number of service directorates where we do health checks, so there’s already things in place in some areas.

“But it’s really important that we reduce sickness levels and we are keen that councillors get oversight of that.”