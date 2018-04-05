Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sick animal owner who killed two of his pet rabbits and dumped them in the bin has escaped jail.

Stephen Emsley was witnessed by a neighbour slamming the defenceless creatures to the ground before discarding them as if they were rubbish.

The rabbits, bitten and bashed together by him, suffered horrific and multiple injuries.

The Deighton man was witnessed slapping another rabbit 16 times, slamming the heads of two pets into each other and forcibly plucking the hairs from a guinea pig.

Emsley was sentenced to a 20-week suspended jail term and banned from keeping animals indefinitely.

The 48-year-old was given the responsibility of caring for 13 rabbits and four guinea pigs after his partner left him, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Emsley, of Riddings Road, was witnessed hurting some of them over a two day period in September by his neighbour Margaret Lloyd.

She described how she saw him remove one of the rabbits from a hutch in the garden, slap it to the body twice and then hit it a further four times before throwing it head first into the hutch.

The same day he returned to the hutch and selected two smaller rabbits.

Andrew Davidson, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, said: “He held a rabbit in each hand, bit one of them and then used the head of one of the rabbits to hit the other rabbit in its body.

“Then he walked towards the hutch where he left the previous rabbit and slammed both of the rabbits’ bodies together before throwing them head first into the hutch.”

The next day Mrs Lloyd was stood in her kitchen watching TV when she heard a squealing noise coming from the garden.

She looked out and saw Emsley taking hold of one of the guinea pigs and “repeatedly plucking hair from its back.”

Footage of the pet squealing in pain was captured by Mrs Lloyd, magistrates were told.

Emsley then picked up the the rabbit he’d initially slapped and hit it several times again before throwing it back into the hutch.

His cruelty the following day escalated and resulted in the death of two rabbits.

Mr Davidson said: “He took the two rabbits he’d already seriously mistreated the previous day and held one in each hand.

“He bit one and then the other in the middle of their bodies and then bit them again before bashing them together.

“Then he raised them up in his hands and bashed them into the ground by holding then by their rear ends.

“The rabbit in his right hand was swung round twice in a full circle motion before the defendant bashed it into the ground.

“Then he placed both rabbits into a grey rubbish bin and then returned to the bin, took one of the rabbits out and strangled it by twisting its neck.

“The rabbit was then thrown back into the bin.”

Emsley’s neighbour was described as suffering from extreme shock and distress because of what she witnessed.

She reported him to the RSPCA and officers visited him.

They found two dead baby rabbits in the bin, which Emsley was not prosecuted for, then pulled out the bodies of the other two rabbits which were bloody and had their intestines hanging out.

A post mortem examination found that they suffered multiple injuries including fractured ribs, dislocated neck, ruptured abdomen and jaw, and a fractured skull.

Mr Davidson added: “Injuries indicate that one of the rabbits was still alive whilst it was being physically abused for a period of time.

“The other rabbit had skull fractures that meant that it’s at least possible that it’s suffering was short-lived compared with the other rabbit.”

Emsley was convicted of five charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two charges of failing to ensure that the needs of an animal were met.

He was found guilty of four of these charges following a trial at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor James Quelch said that Emsley suffered from depression, was not in a good place at the time and had no memory of the incident.

Magistrates sentenced Emsley to 20 weeks in custody suspended for two years.

He was banned from keeping all animals indefinitely and must abide by an electronically monitored curfew for 16 weeks between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £500 prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.

After the hearing RSPCA inspector Catherine Byrnes said: “Though he denies knowing what happened to them, the horrific actions against two rabbits described by a witness, consistent with the catalogue of injuries sustained by them and accepted by the court, includes Emsley biting them, smashing them together, banging their heads together and smashing them into the ground.

“When their bodies were pulled from a wheeled bin they looked as though they had burst, such was the trauma inflicted to them.

“Video footage shows him repeatedly slapping another rabbit and pulling chunks of fur from a guinea pig who is crying out in pain.”