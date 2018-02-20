Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eagle-eyed Mirfield residents spotted a pair of road signs guaranteed to confuse any motorist.

The signs erected by council contractors showed traffic in BOTH directions having priority on a narrow section of Hopton Hall Lane.

The blunder was spotted by villagers in Upper Hopton who posted on the Mirfield Matters Facebook page.

Kirklees Tory councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton, a driving instructor who lives nearby, also spotted the mistake and reported it to council officers, who have now corrected the mistake.

Resident Nicky i’Anson-Kemp posted pictures of the two signs on Facebook.

One – a mandatory road sign in a red circle – correctly shows priority for oncoming traffic heading from the direction of Upper Hopton towards the junction of Hopton Hall Lane and Liley Lane.

The other – a blue oblong “informational” sign – on the other side of the road and just yards along from the mandatory sign, showed traffic had priority in the opposite direction towards Upper Hopton.

Clr Lees-Hamilton said the road at that point narrowed due to the proximity of a number of buildings on one side of the road. Several years ago, one resident had agreed to sell part of his garden to allow the road to be widened, but the idea was dropped for reasons of cost.

The Mirfield councillor said: “The mandatory sign is correct. The informational sign was the wrong way round. Thanks to the people reporting on Mirfield Matters – one of who is a member of the highway team – it was quickly spotted.”