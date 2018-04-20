Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The opening of Huddersfield’s new Burger King drive-thru restaurant is just days away.

The famous circular Burger King logo is now in place and work to fit out the 2,500 sq ft restaurant at Leeds Road Retail Park is underway.

It is understood the restaurant could be open by the end of next week – possibly in time for Huddersfield Town’s home game against Everton on Saturday, April 28.

The restaurant is one of four new eateries at the retail park – alongside Greggs, Subway and Starbucks.

The Burger King operation fronting Leeds Road is set to create up to 50 jobs and will include a seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

Vehicle entry and exit will be from the retail park rather than directly from Leeds Road to reduce possible congestion caused by vehicles tailing back along Leeds Road.

Greggs and Subway each occupy 1,200 sq ft units while Starbucks has 2,000 sq ft of space.

Work on the new developments began last year with the fit-out at Greggs, Subway and Starbucks beginning early last month.

Starbucks, which has created 20 jobs, opened its doors to its first customers on March 31.

Work on the new units and drive-thru began in August last year – with the new occupants taking possession in early March.

The new businesses provide a boost to the retail park which is already home to retailers including Argos, B&Q, Home Bargains, Office Outlet and Wren Kitchens.

The new arrivals also provide competition for fast food rivals McDonald’s KFC and Costa, which already have sites on Leeds Road.

The Examiner has asked Burger King to confirm an opening date but has had no response.