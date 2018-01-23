Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s hard-pressed council tax payers have criticised the Labour-run authority’s plans for a 6% tax rise.

The biggest council tax rise in a decade was proposed yesterday (Monday) alongside millions more in cuts and more than 300 job losses.

The ruling Labour group has agreed it wants a 6% increase in 2018/19 – roughly £8 a month more for a Band D property.

The 6% council tax rise has been revealed as the Labour group unveils its budget for the next two years, which also features millions in investments, including a £13m new sports centre in Spenborough and £45m of spending on town centres.

One of the council’s plans is to increase charges for parking and bring in new bus lane enforcement which could generate more income in fines.

Kirklees Council’s income from central government has reduced by an incredible 60% in recent years with almost £200m in cuts identified and a total of 1,000 jobs lost.

Examiner readers on Facebook were not impressed that their bills will be rising.

Kathryn Oldroyd said: “Seems like we are paying for incompetent management while the real council workers have to work harder longer and for less pay.”

Gemma Helliwell posted: “As long as everything outside looks nice don’t worry about the families struggling to pay the extra money!”

Mike Thornton said: “How many Labour supporters will be up in arms about this? They get voted in and can’t wait to get money out of you by raising taxes.”

Yvonne Thornton said: “We should stop paying our council tax - where does all the money go?”

Andy Shearing commented: “Typical Labour council. Inefficient, ineffective and only able to spend money on pointlessness.”

Danny Norcliffe said: “So I’m going go pay more for nothing extra. Increase parking charges and fines for rubbish and enforce bus lanes more. What a stupid idea. Stop calling us residents and start using the term cash cows.”

Abdur Raheem added: “I don’t mind paying council tax but I ain’t paying no rise! We get robbed left right n centre as it is!”

Shaun Valentine posted: “More managers to overpay. Useless.”

Richard Rushworth said: “Kirklees you’re a disgrace.”

Readers also had their say on the Examiner website.

Golcarite said: “Reduce the number of councillors - that would save quite a bit.”

Til added: “Get rid of the lot, they’re all useless and the council is run by a clique anyway.”

Simon0102 said: “Simply more of your money for them to waste on your behalf. Consultants, failed projects, unnecessary jobs, over-priced contracts - you name it, they’ll waste it.”