Mirfield-born Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart is backing a campaign to end dog fighting.

Sir Patrick, who is also calling for the repeal of the UK’s Dangerous Dogs Act in favour of better education on dog ownership , took to Facebook to speak out on the cruelty of dog fighting and to highlight the work of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in finding new homes for dogs previously used for fighting.

The Hollywood superstar is filmed making a fuss of Orson who was rescued by the ASPCA in Brooklyn, New York.

Sir Patrick said: “We know dogs are born to enjoy walks in the park, play with toys and enjoy belly rubs – but not fight.”

He added: “The ASPCA works tirelessly to rescue, care for and safely rehome victims of dog fighting.”

He also appeals for people who can adopt the dogs to get in touch with the charity.

Back in the UK, Sir Patrick has backed a petition signed by more than 200,000 people demanding Environment Secretary Michael Gove repeal of the Dangerous Dogs Act, which bans the ownership of certain types of dogs – in particular the pit bull terrier type – without specific permission from a court.

Under the Act, pit bull terriers and several other types of dogs may not be owned, bought, sold, or even rehomed from rescue centres.

Last year, Sir Patrick announced to his fans that a foster dog named Ginger, who had been taken in to live with him and his wife Sunny Ozell in their Los Angeles home, would not be adopted by the couple because the UK – where they live for part of the year – does not allow pit bulls under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Speaking at the time, Sir Patrick said: “It is essential that the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991 be re-examined. Caring, good-natured creatures are being denied homes and their owners and potential owners deprived of a healthy and loving partnership.”