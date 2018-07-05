Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of two girls have described their heartbreak as their beloved puppy is feared stolen.

Pedigree chihuahua pup Gizmo went missing from owner Rhiannon Goddard’s home on Fartown Green Road on Tuesday night.

Gizmo, a nine-month-old long coat, was last seen in the garden at around 8.30pm - but the family worry he has been stolen.

Mum-of-two Rhiannon said: “We are not sure how he got out of the garden as it is blocked up.

“My girls got him for Christmas and he cost a lot of money so we are worried he has been stolen to sell on and we don’t want him getting in the wrong hands or mistreated.

“The girls are devastated and just want him to come home as they love him so much and I feel useless because I can’t find him. I have contacted the wardens local vets and the micro chip company but no luck as yet.”

Anyone who has seen Gizmo, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Examiner newsdesk via 01484 437712 or at editorial@examiner.co.uk.