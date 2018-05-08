The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fly-tipper has dumped a huge pile of waste in Paddock ... enough to fill a skip.

Resident Stevie Franks discovered the dumped waste and described it as the “worst fly tipping I’ve ever seen” and said Stoney Battery Road in Huddersfield is partially blocked by the rubbish.

It has been reported to Kirklees Council which is investigating the waste, which was dumped between Manchester Road and the River Colne.

The Examiner visited the scene and found a pill box with the name of a patient on it among the waste dumped.

Among the items left include smashed glass, hair extensions, tyres, pillows, cardboard boxes, doors and pieces of wood and metal, bin bags full of rubbish, a sofa, old paint tins and newspapers, some dating back 36 years.

The amount of rubbish is so extensive it takes up half of the road.

Our reporter said the amount of rubbish dumped would be enough to fill a skip.

The person responsible or linked to the dumping of the waste could be fined around £400 if caught by Kirklees Council investigators - more than the price of the skip.

Kirklees Council has brought in stricter rules about what can be dumped at the tips, but much of the waste dumped could be tipped at all of the borough’s household waste and recycling centres.