The skies above Huddersfield were truly spectacular this morning with the usual winter grey transformed into vibrant purple and pink.

The colours seemed to change depending on your location as these photographs graphically show.

It was all down to the refraction of the rising sun through the atmosphere.

Adrian Crowther shared his photos on Facebook taken in Huddersfield by the Civic Centre.

“I thought it was pretty spectacular,” he said.

Huddersfield Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “It’s caused by the reflection through rain drops with the sun. The sun is shinning through high cloud and lower cloud and splitting into colours of the rainbow.”

Examiner reader Simon Walker shared this picture captured over Kirkburton at around 7.20am.

Many puzzled people took to social media to check there eyes weren’t deceiving them.