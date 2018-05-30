Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officials are continuing to crack down on smokers who drop cigarette butts at Huddersfield Railway Station.

Kirklees magistrates dealt with a man charged under the Environmental Protection Act.

Gavin Bonallie, of Sea View Park in Sunderland, was ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after dropping his cigarette end at the train station on October 31.

The 35-year-old, who was not present in court, had denied committing any offence.

In a statement read out to the Huddersfield court he said that he was waiting at the station to continue his journey to London King’s Cross and stepped outside to have a cigarette.

He said: “A train approached and I put the cigarette on the floor and walked over to see if the train was mine.

“It was not my train and I was walking back to my cigarette when I was approached by a man who introduced himself and asked for ID.”

The enforcement officer told Bonallie that he was filming their interaction with a body-worn camera and issued him with a fixed penalty notice which was not paid, prosecutor David Stickley said.

Magistrates found the matter proved in his absence and ordered him to pay £184 fine, £100 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.