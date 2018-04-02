Snow has fallen across Huddersfield on Easster Monday.

Some road have closed, including the A6024 Woodhead / Holme Moss Road closed due to snow between A635 Greenfield Road ( Holmfirth ) and A628 Woodhead Pass (High Peak).

Parts of the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Huddersfield woke up to snow, and it's forecast to continue to fall this morning.

Stay with us for updates from the roads.