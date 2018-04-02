Snow has fallen across Huddersfield on Easster Monday.
Some road have closed, including the A6024 Woodhead / Holme Moss Road closed due to snow between A635 Greenfield Road ( Holmfirth ) and A628 Woodhead Pass (High Peak).
Parts of the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Huddersfield woke up to snow, and it's forecast to continue to fall this morning.
Stay with us for updates from the roads.
Update from gritters
Looks like many of us are avoiding the roads:
Halifax Road busy
This is the scene on Halifax Road towards the M62:
Stocksbridge road closed
The A616 at Stocksbridge is closed in both directions due to snow between A6102 and A628 (Flouch roundabout).
Snow scene on the M62
This is the scene on the M62 at Junction 23. It’s clearer on the Manchester side but getting there would be difficult.
Video of snow falling
Here’s a video of the snow at Fixby roundabout this morning:
Snowy roads
This is Fixby round about and then Lockwood Road this morning:
Scenes of local roads
If you’re thinking of driving here’s some scenes of local roads.
First is Bradley Road and the second image is Woodhead Road.
Longwood looks lovely
This is Longwood this morning, sent to us on Twitter:
Standedge snow
This is the scene at Standedge, the main road from Marsden over towards Manchester.
M62 snow scene
This is Lindley Moor Road and the M62 this morning, sent to us via Twitter:
Snowy Colne Valley
This is Slaithwaite this morning:
Forecast for Monday
A Yellow warning has been issued for snow.
The Met Office it’s expected to snow all morning.
The Yellow warning runs until midnight, with heavy snow is expected over parts of northern England, especially for high ground.
What to expect:
- There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
.
Buses affected
There is some disruption to buses at the moment:
Gritters are out
Kirklees gritters were out last night and they’re heading out again at 5am this morning.
They say: “ 5am doing a grit across all priority routes which can take 2 hours to complete.”
Holme Moss closed due to snow
A6024 Woodhead / Holme Moss Road closed due to snow between A635 Greenfield Road (Holmfirth) and A628 Woodhead Pass (High Peak).