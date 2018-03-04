Video Loading

Huddersfield has again been hit by bad weather with more snow showers and fog reducing visibility to a few hundred yards in places.

There is a warning for snow in place until at least 11am and the temperature is still hovering just above freezing though it feels much colder.

We'll have all the latest information here and an updated weather forecast.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .

Andrew Robinson

Clio crashes on steep road

This Renault Clio crashed at the bottom of Bank End Road at Bolster Moor.

The photograph was taken today by Matt Ellis.

It is not known whether the driver was injured in the crash. The road is said to be an accident blackspot in icy conditions.

This Renalt Clio crashed at the bottom of Bank End Road, Bolster Moor
This Renalt Clio crashed at the bottom of Bank End Road, Bolster Moor (Image: Matt Ellis)
Andrew Robinson

Rescue team's busiest few days

Members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team have been working ‘round the clock’ in the last few days.

A search and rescue dog out with the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team
A search and rescue dog out with the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

A spokesman for the team has revealed some of the incidents they have attended during the atrocious weather.

• Team members assisted Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a casualty with a suspected fractured femur.

• The team assisted West Yorkshire Police and neighbouring rescue teams with patrolling high-level routes rescuing drivers and families in distress - in some cases, vehicles had skidded off the road or were stranded for several hours in snowdrifts with sub-zero temperatures and high winds with no supplies

• Local farmers helped to clear a route for a patient to get to hospital for dialysis. Team members drove the patient home afterwards.

• A total of 22 people were evacuated from the M62 to the North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax. The team supplied hot drinks to stranded drivers on the M62 throughout the night.

• Team members assisted countless stranded drivers, helping to dig out vehicles or evacuating the passengers to a place of safety.

Andrew Robinson

Warning of poor visibility on the roads

Poor visibility for drivers across parts of West Yorkshire and those driving over the Pennines.

Andrew Robinson

Sat-nav blunder for Huddersfield driver

Bit of a sat-nav disaster for this Huddersfield driver.

And this is the icy road they were driving on:

Martin Shaw

They are all heroes

Great to see everybody pulling together over the last few days. The emergency services have done a great job.

Andrew Robinson

Latest on the buses

Update on bus services affected by the weather:

Martin Shaw

Met Office warning for tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice between 11pm tonight and 11am tomorrow morning. You’ll need to be prepared for the Monday morning commute.

They are also saying that snow is “likely” at times mainly over the Pennines though amounts are “expected to be small.”

Martin Shaw

M1 clear again

All lanes are back open now on the M1 after the earlier crash between Ossett and Wakefield.

Martin Shaw

Gritters revving up

The Kirklees gritters are revving up for the morning. Who else thinks they’ve done a great job over the last few days? A thankless task. So here’s some thanks!

Andrew Robinson

Video of van stranded above Meltham

Our photographer Simon Morley took this video at Meltham this morning.

Martin Shaw

Trains update

If you’re travelling further afield here’s one from Northern Rail.

Trains between Leeds and Lancaster, and between Leeds and Carlisle, won’t run at all today due to the weather.

Martin Shaw

Foggy in Holmfirth

This is what it’s like out in Holmfirth right now. A foggy view of Greenfield Road from our photographer Simon Morley.

And we didn’t mean this Foggy.

Foggy
Foggy (Image: BBC)
Martin Shaw

Smash on M1

Two lanes closed Southbound on the M1 between Ossett and Wakefield after a crash. Police on scene dealing.

Martin Shaw

Foggy on the M1 too

It looks horrible out there. Highways England patrols are on the motorways and major roads to keep drivers safe.

Martin Shaw

Problems on the buses

Here’s the latest update from Metro on the buses. Disruption to services as follows:

Kirklees

310 running Huddersfield - Holmfirth only

Calderdale


512 Halifax – Mixenden (Pellon Lane) Not operating by Hambledon Estate.

512 Halifax – Mixenden (Lee Mount) Not operating via Hambledon Estate

536 537 NOT serving Outlane (via Ainley Top)

560 Halifax – Commons Missing Commons terminating at Rishworth.

589/590 Todmorden - Rochdale Operating via Red Lees Road (589 route) due to Mount Lane being blocked.

901 - Not serving Cragg Vale

Bradford


615 Service Following 616 service from Four Lane Ends Omitting Bell Dean Road in both directions.

617/618 services following Allerton Road To Sandy Lane old terminus omitting saffron Drive and Bell Dean Road In Both Directions.

637 To clayton is omitting Pasture Lane and following 636 route to Clayton

680 Service is diverted along North Park Rd in both directions

Martin Shaw

On yer bike - even in the snow

So who’s out on their bikes this morning I wonder? Real dedication, that’s for sure. Thanks to our friend Sandie Nicholson who takes some great pictures around Holmfirth.

Martin Shaw

Fog on the M62

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit is warning about thick fog on the M62. I reckon if you don’t have to travel stay at home. Is it worth the risk?

Andrew Robinson

Here's what the Met Office is saying

Huddersfield weather for the next few days
Huddersfield weather for the next few days
Martin Shaw

A warning from Scapegoat Hill

This is a road to avoid at the best of times. Ice warning for Round Ings Road.

Andrew Robinson

Wintry at Ainley Top

It’s looking wintry at Ainley Top at the moment. Take care if you are heading out in the car.

Andrew Robinson

Message from Samaritans

An important message from Huddersfield Samaritans this morning.

Martin Shaw

Wrong kind of snow?

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens reckons the Beast from the East is on its way out - but maybe there’s a sting in the tail.

And how did they manage to make this snowman? It was the wrong kind of snow, surely?

Andrew Robinson

Views from the M62 cameras

This is what the M62 looks like this morning. Beware of the fog - and snow - if you are out and about.

Andrew Robinson

Gritters are out and about

This is the latest from Kirklees Council’s gritting team:

Andrew Robinson

Scenic Slaithwaite

Pretty scene in Slaithwaite captured by Examiner reporter Joanne Douglas.

Martin Shaw

Roads still closed

We’ve still got roads closed because of the snow - the A6024 Woodhead/Holme Moss Road shut between the A635 Greenfield Road (Holmfirth) and A628 Woodhead Pass (High Peak).

The A640 Huddersfield Road is also closed due to snow between Denshaw and the turn for Elland.

Andrew Robinson

Heavy snow hitting higher ground

Alex Stappard has shared this video of the snowy scene outside his home at Scapegoat Hill. The snow looks to be quite heavy up there.

Snow falling again

There’s heavy snow showers around Huddersfield right now with fog over high ground. At least it’s not a work day so the roads are quieter.

There’s a yellow warning for ice in place. We’ll keep you right up to date here.

Scapegoat Hill in the snow
Scapegoat Hill in the snow