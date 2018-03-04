Huddersfield has again been hit by bad weather with more snow showers and fog reducing visibility to a few hundred yards in places.
There is a warning for snow in place until at least 11am and the temperature is still hovering just above freezing though it feels much colder.
Clio crashes on steep road
This Renault Clio crashed at the bottom of Bank End Road at Bolster Moor.
The photograph was taken today by Matt Ellis.
It is not known whether the driver was injured in the crash. The road is said to be an accident blackspot in icy conditions.
Rescue team's busiest few days
Members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team have been working ‘round the clock’ in the last few days.
A spokesman for the team has revealed some of the incidents they have attended during the atrocious weather.
• Team members assisted Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a casualty with a suspected fractured femur.
• The team assisted West Yorkshire Police and neighbouring rescue teams with patrolling high-level routes rescuing drivers and families in distress - in some cases, vehicles had skidded off the road or were stranded for several hours in snowdrifts with sub-zero temperatures and high winds with no supplies
• Local farmers helped to clear a route for a patient to get to hospital for dialysis. Team members drove the patient home afterwards.
• A total of 22 people were evacuated from the M62 to the North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax. The team supplied hot drinks to stranded drivers on the M62 throughout the night.
• Team members assisted countless stranded drivers, helping to dig out vehicles or evacuating the passengers to a place of safety.
Warning of poor visibility on the roads
Poor visibility for drivers across parts of West Yorkshire and those driving over the Pennines.
Sat-nav blunder for Huddersfield driver
Bit of a sat-nav disaster for this Huddersfield driver.
And this is the icy road they were driving on:
They are all heroes
Great to see everybody pulling together over the last few days. The emergency services have done a great job.
Latest on the buses
Update on bus services affected by the weather:
Met Office warning for tomorrow
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice between 11pm tonight and 11am tomorrow morning. You’ll need to be prepared for the Monday morning commute.
They are also saying that snow is “likely” at times mainly over the Pennines though amounts are “expected to be small.”
M1 clear again
All lanes are back open now on the M1 after the earlier crash between Ossett and Wakefield.
Gritters revving up
The Kirklees gritters are revving up for the morning. Who else thinks they’ve done a great job over the last few days? A thankless task. So here’s some thanks!
Video of van stranded above Meltham
Our photographer Simon Morley took this video at Meltham this morning.
Trains update
If you’re travelling further afield here’s one from Northern Rail.
Trains between Leeds and Lancaster, and between Leeds and Carlisle, won’t run at all today due to the weather.
Foggy in Holmfirth
This is what it’s like out in Holmfirth right now. A foggy view of Greenfield Road from our photographer Simon Morley.
Smash on M1
Two lanes closed Southbound on the M1 between Ossett and Wakefield after a crash. Police on scene dealing.
Foggy on the M1 too
It looks horrible out there. Highways England patrols are on the motorways and major roads to keep drivers safe.
Problems on the buses
Here’s the latest update from Metro on the buses. Disruption to services as follows:
Kirklees
310 running Huddersfield - Holmfirth only
Calderdale
512 Halifax – Mixenden (Pellon Lane) Not operating by Hambledon Estate.
512 Halifax – Mixenden (Lee Mount) Not operating via Hambledon Estate
536 537 NOT serving Outlane (via Ainley Top)
560 Halifax – Commons Missing Commons terminating at Rishworth.
589/590 Todmorden - Rochdale Operating via Red Lees Road (589 route) due to Mount Lane being blocked.
901 - Not serving Cragg Vale
Bradford
615 Service Following 616 service from Four Lane Ends Omitting Bell Dean Road in both directions.
617/618 services following Allerton Road To Sandy Lane old terminus omitting saffron Drive and Bell Dean Road In Both Directions.
637 To clayton is omitting Pasture Lane and following 636 route to Clayton
680 Service is diverted along North Park Rd in both directions
On yer bike - even in the snow
So who’s out on their bikes this morning I wonder? Real dedication, that’s for sure. Thanks to our friend Sandie Nicholson who takes some great pictures around Holmfirth.
Fog on the M62
West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit is warning about thick fog on the M62. I reckon if you don’t have to travel stay at home. Is it worth the risk?
Here's what the Met Office is saying
A warning from Scapegoat Hill
This is a road to avoid at the best of times. Ice warning for Round Ings Road.
Wintry at Ainley Top
It’s looking wintry at Ainley Top at the moment. Take care if you are heading out in the car.
Message from Samaritans
An important message from Huddersfield Samaritans this morning.
Wrong kind of snow?
Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens reckons the Beast from the East is on its way out - but maybe there’s a sting in the tail.
And how did they manage to make this snowman? It was the wrong kind of snow, surely?
Views from the M62 cameras
This is what the M62 looks like this morning. Beware of the fog - and snow - if you are out and about.
Gritters are out and about
This is the latest from Kirklees Council’s gritting team:
Scenic Slaithwaite
Pretty scene in Slaithwaite captured by Examiner reporter Joanne Douglas.
Roads still closed
We’ve still got roads closed because of the snow - the A6024 Woodhead/Holme Moss Road shut between the A635 Greenfield Road (Holmfirth) and A628 Woodhead Pass (High Peak).
The A640 Huddersfield Road is also closed due to snow between Denshaw and the turn for Elland.
Heavy snow hitting higher ground
Alex Stappard has shared this video of the snowy scene outside his home at Scapegoat Hill. The snow looks to be quite heavy up there.
Snow falling again
There’s heavy snow showers around Huddersfield right now with fog over high ground. At least it’s not a work day so the roads are quieter.
There’s a yellow warning for ice in place. We’ll keep you right up to date here.