The Beast From The East and Storm Emma may be over but there may be more snow on the way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and sleet in upland areas and 'some' lower lying parts of Huddersfield and West Yorkshire on Thursday.

The sleet and snow is set fall between 00:05 and 11am with a 50% chance of it between 5am and 7am.

A Met Office chief forecaster said: "An area of rain will arrive into southwestern parts of England and Wales later on Wednesday evening.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

"This will move northeastwards and turn increasingly to snow over the high ground of Wales, parts of the Midlands and into southern parts of northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, with some snow to lower levels later.

"Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5 cm above 200 metres and possibly 10 cm on roads above 300 metres.

"There remains some uncertainty in the northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning, before it clears eastwards."