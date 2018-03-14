The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just when you thought the bad weather had gone, along comes another warning of snow and ice.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Friday evening from 5pm into Saturday morning at 9am for the Yorkshire area and for other areas of eastern England.

Forecasters say a band of rain and snow will increasingly turn to snow at lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

This band of weather will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears.

Some commentators have already dubbed it ‘Beast from the East Two’.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A Met Office spokesman said: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Met Office weather maps are suggesting that the snow and ice will hit part of east and North Yorkshire but might not hit West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens says that much colder weather is on its way this weekend.

“Friday is a change day as a stalled front over the North East begins to push back south west with rain turning to sleet and snow by evening.”

He added: “Friday night will be much colder with snow showers becoming heavier and more widespread with 1-3cms in places - more especially over the hills.

“The snow will blow around as drier air also spreads west and drift. Saturday and Sunday will be very cold with snow showers, some heavy, blowing in the bitter east wind with possibility of the snow on Sunday afternoon becoming more widespread and prolonged, leading to some local disruption.”

He said it would remain cold into Monday with sharp overnight frosts.