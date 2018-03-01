Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The tributes to big-hearted Oakley Brocklehurst brought warmth, humour and smiles to a freezing cold day.

And even the snow, which led to the cancellation of a horse-drawn hearse on safety grounds, was embraced at his celebration of life; older brother Rohan poignantly described the powdery flurries as “angels’ tears.”

Four-year-old Oakley, from Deighton, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on February 2 , was described by officiant David Shaw as “a beautiful, energetic and wise soul” who so loved giving cuddles that he acquired the name “Bear.”

The cheeky little lad also loved chocolate, cakes, Fireman Sam and the songs of Ralph McTell, which provided the soundtrack to his celebration at Huddersfield Crematorium.

Leading the spiritualist service on behalf of Bear’s parents Lorraine and Barrie , Mr Shaw urged those present to seek solace in their memories of him.

“He had such a caring, loving nature. He had a great sense of humour. And he was a true Yorkshire boy with both his build and his appetite.”

As he spoke a rolling montage of photographs on a large monitor captured Oakley smeared with the evidence of having had a sneaky chocolate treat. There was laughter as Mr Shaw explained: “He would blame Rohan... or the dog!”

The bright, colourful service, with some family members and friends wearing purple in Oakley’s honour, rang to the sound of Robbie Williams singing Me and My Shadow, the hymn Let There be Peace on Earth as well as Ralph McTell’s Kenny the Kangaroo and Ollie the Otter.

A floral display was in the shape of a bear. Images of Ryder and his canine chums from the animated TV show Paw Patrol decorated Oakley’s casket.

The songs also reflected Oakley’s status as Barrie’s “co-pilot” during their trips together. The service ended with Baha Men’s Who Let the Dogs Out, another Oakley favourite.

Oakley, who suffered from a range of health problems including tuberous sclerosis, epilepsy and hyper mobility in his knees and shoulders, which led to balance issues that caused him to fall frequently, was a reception class pupil at Christ Church CE Academy in Huddersfield.

He was featured in the Examiner last year when Lorraine and Barrie began a campaign to move him to a special school where his health issues could be properly managed.

Mr Shaw said Oakley “brought laughter and tenacity” to his school, adding: “His body did not allow him to reach his full potential.”