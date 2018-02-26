Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forecasters have upgraded the snow warning for Huddersfield tomorrow – with as much as 10cm (4in) predicted.

The Met Office previously issued a yellow warning for snow but it’s now been upgraded to amber.

The enhanced warning comes into force at 3am and lasts until 11am.

The Met Office says: “Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

“The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning. The focus has been adjusted northwards to take into account latest ideas, removing Lincolnshire but adding more of Yorkshire and areas towards Manchester, Teesside, Durham and Newcastle.

“There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens tweeted: “The Met Office amber warning for tonight has been extended to include much of Yorkshire and Huddersfield with disruption tomorrow morning rush hour expected.

“Prepare for 10cm of snow later tonight with drifting becoming a hazard for tomorrow morning commute.”