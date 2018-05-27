Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of takeaways in Kirklees has virtually doubled since 2012 ... and a health expert suggests this is causing an obesity crisis.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics shows that there were only 170 takeaways in our area six years ago.

But that rose by 88% to 320 by last year.

Across England, the number rose by 26% in the same period.

The increase comes with Kirklees facing an obesity crisis.

Separate figures show the number of adults needing hospital treatment because of conditions relating directly to obesity almost tripled from 2,303 in

2013/14 to 6,242 in 2016/17.

The data shows that the number of takeaways in Calderdale has gone up from 110 to 150 while the number of people hospitalised for obesity has increased from 1,424 to 2,697.

In England, the number of takeaways rose from 23,320 in 2012 to 29,465 in 2017.

In 2016/17 there were 616,961 hospitalisations with obesity as a primary or secondary diagnosis, an increase by 69% compared to 2013/14 when there were 365,577.

Ayela Spiro, Nutrition Science Manager, at the British Nutrition Foundation, said: “An obesogenic environment – one that encourages unhealthy food choices and limits physical activity - is an important factor in obesity.

“To tackle the obesity crisis we need to create environments that encourage healthier choices - yet an increasing number of takeaway establishments may suggest easier accessibility to cheap, unhealthy, calorie dense foods and drinks (high in fats, sugars and salt) that is likely to facilitate over-consumption.”