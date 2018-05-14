Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footballers from across the borough set aside traditional rivalries to play in a fundraising tournament in memory of toddler Dexter Cook.

Clubs including Huddersfield Irish Centre, Britannia Sports, YMCA, Westend and Mount FC, many of them arch rivals in the Huddersfield and District and West Riding County Amateur Football leagues, tooke part in the event for the over 30s for the second year running. Last year’s tournament raised £3,000.

Dexter was aged one year and 25 days when he died suddenly in his sleep in May 2014.

His father James and Dexter’s mother Gemma Littley were left with no explanation for his death until they volunteered his DNA for a pioneering genetic test.

They were stunned to discover that Dexter had a never-before-seen mutation in a gene – SCN3B – which regulates salt levels in the heart.

The 2018 event took place at Huddersfield YMCA, Salendine Nook on Saturday. James played more than 600 games in both local leagues before going on to manage at the YMCA, a club he joined as a junior in 1987.

The Masters tournament is supported by Huddersfield law firm Eaton Smith Solicitors to raise money for the Lullaby Trust, which carries out research into sudden infant death and provides bereavement support for parents and families affected by the sudden loss of a child.

As well as raising money for the Lullaby Trust James and Dexter’s mum Gemma Littley launched a fundraising campaign after his death and raised thousands to create a mobile sensory room for babies and toddlers.

Phil Clarke, partner at Eaton Smith, said the company was proud to support the Lullaby Trust and the work it does in raising awareness of sudden infant death syndrome and supporting bereaved families.

He added: “We were all very touched by Dexter’s story and the impact that the support from the Lullaby Trust has had on his family. We are, therefore, very pleased to sponsor this football tournament on what would have been his fifth birthday.”

James Cook thanked Eaton Smith for their financial support, which had left him feeling “truly overwhelmed”.

“The last four years have been incredibly difficult and I would just like to thank everyone at the firm and who has supported my family.

The Lullaby Trust and other organisations were able to give my family a scientific answer as to why our son died through research and provided the emotional support to grieve, and I hope that this goes some way to express our thanks for the work that they do.”