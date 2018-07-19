Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad took his own life early on New Year’s Day after struggling to cope with the breakdown of his marriage and his daughter being struck down by cancer.

Martyn Sykes, 52, was found hanged at the Holmfirth home he shared with daughter Morgan who had been treated for a rare form of blood cancer which was diagnosed just after her 18th birthday.

The father-of-two was found by estranged wife Natalie on the morning of New Year’s Day, the day after he had been out for a drink with friends in Holmfirth.

Martyn, an electrician at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, was described as a “sociable and chatty guy” by his wife at an inquest hearing in Bradford.

She said Martyn’s death had come as a “major shock” as he seemed to be enjoying his new job at HRI.

In a statement, she said Martyn didn’t have any mental health problems but had suffered from knee pain which had worsened after he had fallen down a manhole.

She said Martyn had gone through a difficult period in which their daughter had been diagnosed with blood cancer and Martyn’s father was suffering with cancer.

The couple separated in October 2017, although they remained in touch, the inquest heard.

Natalie last saw Martyn at 4pm on New Year’s Eve when they discussed bills.

She said Martyn had texted her at 1.21am on New Year’s Day in which he said he had a rope around his neck.

She called him back but there was no reply. She then texted friends but got no reply.

“I assumed he had too much to drink and had sent a text to make me go round. I had been drinking and couldn’t (go round).”

Jon Lancaster, a friend who had joined Martyn on the night out, said his death was a terrible shock because it appeared he had “turned a corner” after recent problems.

“He seemed to be physically well. During the night out he flippantly mentioned ‘topping himself’ - it’s not something I thought he would do. I hoped he had turned a corner and had some good things coming up.”

Assistant coroner John Broadbridge said that Martyn had consumed around three pints of beer on the evening before his death but this would not have “obliterated” his judgement.

Mr Broadbridge said a note found at the scene had expressed “sorrow” and suggested that Martyn felt that he “cannot cope any more.”

The coroner concluded: “I am satisfied and sure that Mr Sykes intended to kill himself. I will formerly record a conclusion of suicide.”

Following the case, Martyn’s brother-in-law Michael Betts said: “Martyn was a larger than life character, a family man and a big Huddersfield Town fan.

“He had everything to live for. He had a new job and Huddersfield Town were his life.”

Mr Betts said the couple daughter’s had recovered from cancer following treatment.