BIRKBY

March 4 at 10pm: A Mini Cooper was stolen from Tanfield Road.

March 7 in the early hours of the morning: A Honda Accord parked on Norwood Road was entered by unknown means and a wallet containing cash and bank cards was stolen.

COWCLIFFE

March 6 at 1.32am: A device was used to unlock the rear door of a Ford Transit on Birklands Road, nothing was stolen as the van was full of rubbish.

PADDOCK

March 7 at 5am: Thieves entered via an insecure rear door of a property on South View, they stole keys to a Vauxhall Vectra from the kitchen and used these to steal the car.

MOUNT

March 9 at 6pm: Glass was smashed in a rear patio window on Marcus Way. Thieves entered activating the alarm, intruders cut the wires to the key code box, made an untidy search and stole jewellery.

QUARMBY

March 9 in the early evening: A Volkswagen Golf was entered by unknown means on Haughs Road, a mobile phone and cash were stolen, thieves made off unseen.

SALENDINE NOOK

March 9 at 8.20 pm: An attempt was made to break into a Ford Transit via a drivers door on New Hey Road but they are disturbed and flee the scene.

CROSLAND MOOR

March 6 at 10am: A rear door was attacked activating the alarm, no entry was gained on Everard Street.

March 7 at 4pm: Burglars broke in through a wooden side door, made an untidy search of all rooms and stole a passport, jewellery and personal papers.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

March 6 in the late evening: An offside window was smashed on a Toyota Townace parked on Bankfield Terrace, a radio CD player was stolen but later recovered and handed back to the victim.

March 6 at 10.15pm: A Volkswagen Lupo was jacked up and all 4 wheels were stolen on Bankfield Terrace. Both rear windows were damaged and a dent caused to rear offside bodywork caused by the jack. Suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction leaving all their tools behind.

PRIMROSE HILL

March 7 at 1am: A Suzuki GN was stolen from Orchard Terrace by cutting the chair securing it and making off with the same.

HUDDERSFIELD

March 7 at 1.45am: An unknown suspect smashes a window on Damside Road and steal a stereo, suspect makes off in a vehicle.

March 6 at 7pm: Thieves broke into nine vehicles at Nissan, Northgate, Huddersfield by prising doors on each vehicle, this caused damage to windows, property was stolen from each vehicle. Offenders fled the scene.

DALTON

March 7 at 12.38 am: Unknown suspects entered a garden on Woodedge Avenue and removed iron fire flume, suspects then made off in an unknown direction.