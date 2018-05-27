Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man is doing the Huddersfield half marathon next weekend in memory of his mum who collapsed and died suddenly.

Carole Johnson was born at the Princess Royal and the family later moved away and now live in Dronfield in north east Derbyshire.

Sadly just before Christmas 2016 she died from a cardiac arrest, brought on by a Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD).

Now her son, Matthew, is to do the run this Sunday, June 3.

He said: “She was fit and healthy, didn’t drink or smoke and there were no warning signs. My mum was only 56 and so in her memory I have set myself the challenge to complete 56 races before I’m 56. The races will vary in length from 10k all the way through to ultra marathon.

“SCAD is an under-diagnosed heart condition that can’t currently be predicted or prevented. It affects people with few or none of the normal risk factors for heart disease.”

SCAD can be fatal, cause heart failure, cardiac arrest, require heart bypass surgery, stents or medical management.

SCAD occurs when a tear or a bruise develops in one of the coronary arteries resulting in a blockage that prevents normal blood flow.

This can result in a heart attack and the condition mainly affects women.

Matthew has set up a Just Giving page to help the charity Beat SCAD and has already raised more than £1,000.

To donate go to www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/mjohnsonscad56

The Huddersfield marathon, half marathon and 5k family fun run is next Sunday, June 3 with registration between 8am and 9.45am and the race begins at 10am. The family fun run is at 11am.

It starts at the YMCA, Laund Hill, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield, HD3 3XS.

The route takes in some of the most picturesque parts of Huddersfield, including parts of Longwood, Golcar, Pole Moor, Scammonden and then into Sowood and back to Outlane.

It’s limited to 600 runners and entry for the full marathon is £25 which includes a finishers medal and T-shirt.

The half marathon is £20 and entry for the 5k family fun run is £7.

You can enter by visiting: www.racespace.com/wane-law/huddersfield-marathon-half-marathon