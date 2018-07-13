Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These gruesome pictures show the horrific injuries sustained by a woman who was stabbed 17 times by her best friend during a ''Fifty Shades of Grey'' sex game.

Sarah Holden, 25, was tied down to a bed at a house in Dewsbury by 26-year old Shaunna Littlewood who then drove a kitchen knife into a chest whilst whispering 'sorry princess.'

Littlewood only stopped her murderous assault to call a family friend and confess to the stabbing.

Miss Holden, a call centre worker, was left fighting for life with internal bleeding close to her heart, a punctured lung and required more than 50 stitches to her face.

She also suffered injuries to her legs, abdomen, chest, neck and jaw and is now scarred is life. Her vocal chords were also severed during the attack – leaving her unable to speak properly.

Now Miss Holden has revealed the full horrific images of her wounds after Littlewood was jailed for life earlier this year after she admitted attempted murder.

''I long to know why Shaunna attacked me but I doubt I ever will,'' she said.

''We had been friends for almost two decades when we laughed and chatted together that night. We were just having a bit of fun but something turned her into a monster. She not only ripped our friendship apart but she also literally ripped me apart too.

''I've been left unable to trust anybody whilst the scars have left me insecure and ashamed of my body. I’d love to find a way to forgive her, but I don’t think I ever can.

''I hope I can eventually meet her in prison to ask her the question, why did she stab me - simply so I can find a way to get some closure on it all. I’ve been left with my own life sentence. I have a broken body, wrecked nerves and shattered dreams.”'

The incident occurred in July last year after Miss Holden went to stay with Littlewood at her home in Dewsbury for a girlie weekend.

Recovering at home Miss Holden said: “We hadn’t seen each other in such a long time. Shaunna was well over an hour away from where I lived but we promised to stay in touch. We caught up whenever we could, but life has a way of interfering and we never got around to seeing each other.”

''We had drinks together and chatted the night away – making up for lost time - but something happened and I leaned to kiss Shaunna. It was crazy because I’d never fancied Shaunna. I loved her in a very different way, but something just came over me and I couldn’t stop myself.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“When we kissed I pulled away to ask her if she was sure, as I feared it would make our friendship awkward if she didn’t feel the same way.

“But I was amazed when she grabbed my hand and led me to her bedroom. Shaunna lay me down on the bed then she looked me dead in the eye and asked if she could tie me up. I was so taken over in the moment that I agreed, so she bound my arms and legs to the posts of her bed using our dressing gown cords.

“Then Shaunna got up and, said she would be back in a minute. I trusted her and never could have imagined what would happen next.”

Littlewood returned to the bedroom moments later with her arm behind her back then produced a 12 inch kitchen knife before repeatedly stabbing Miss Holden about the body.

Miss Holden said: “I just remember feeling a searing pain tearing through my leg and seeing a flash of silver. I wanted to cry out for help or to beg her to stop but my tongue felt thick and heavy in my mouth and try as I might I could barely make a sound.

“When I came to I was in the hospital surrounded by loved ones and they helped me piece together what had happened. I was devastated to learn the extent of my injuries. I couldn’t even speak so I was given a whiteboard and marker to communicate with, and the first thing I wrote was ‘where Is Shaunna, is she okay?’

“I was devastated when I heard what Shaunna had done to me. I was hospitalised for three weeks and spent every day wondering what had gone wrong. How could she?

''We’d been best friends ever since Shaunna’s family moved in next door when I was seven, and we’d been thick as thieves. She was there for me through every milestone and I was utterly heartbroken that I’d lost her.”

At Littlewood's sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court Miss Holden gave a statement in which she said: “I trusted Shaunna because she was my best friend - but because of what she has done to me, I do not trust anyone – not even my own family.

''I hate looking at myself in the mirror because of the scars. I do not feel that I love myself. If I can’t love myself how is someone else going to love me.”

Littlewood was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years before she would be considered for parole. She had previous convictions for a 2014 attack in which she stamped on another woman’s head.

Defence lawyer Catherine Silverton said Littlewood had no memory of carrying out the attack on Miss Holden and added: “She has described herself as a monster - she will never drink alcohol again. “

Sentencing Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, told Littlewood: ''You pose a serious danger to the public. It was a motiveless attack, but had an element of premeditation and persistence.”