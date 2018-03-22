Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head of Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield remains bullish about the school’s future despite receiving a stark warning that its funding could be terminated if it fails to improve.

Principal Andy Pugh has sought to reassure pupils, parents and staff that the school, which was placed in special measures last year, is not at risk of closure.

He said the warning letter from Vicky Beer, Regional Schools Commissioner for Lancashire and West Yorkshire, was “standard pro-forma protocol” in the wake of several damning Ofsted reports on the school.

And he rejected the most recent negative report by inspectors with education watchdog Ofsted which, he said, did not reflect improvements at the school in recent months.

“Pupils have been asking me if the school is going to close,” said Mr Pugh. “I have explained to them that you cannot simply shut a school that has got 900 pupils and send them somewhere else in Kirklees.”

Castle Hall was judged inadequate following an inspection in November 2016. In a sharply critical report inspectors said teachers’ expectations of pupils were not high enough, bullying was going unreported, attendance levels were poor, behaviour in class was not up to scratch and careers advice was ineffective.

Leadership was further criticised following a two-day monitoring inspection last July. Inspectors said leaders had “not fully taken on board the very clear messages” of the last inspection.

In addition the report noted that two assistant principals and eight other members of the teaching staff including heads of geography and science had left since the November 2016 inspection. The chair of the governing body had also resigned.

In her letter Ms Beer asked Mr Pugh for confirmation that he and the directors/trustees of the Castle Hall Academy Trust had taken on board the messages received from Ofsted inspectors and that the issues they raised were being tackled.

And she warned: “As the Regional Schools Commissioner acting on behalf of the Secretary of State, I need to be satisfied that this academy can achieve rapid and sustained improvement. If I am not satisfied that this can be achieved I will consider issuing a Termination Warning Notice.”

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has the power to terminate an academy’s funding agreement where special measures are required and Ofsted has given notice of that.

Speaking to the Examiner Mr Pugh said he was disappointed with the timing of the release of Ms Beer’s letter, which was dated January 31 but only made public this month.

And he said its contents had been overtaken by events at Castle Hall, which was “well on the way” to concluding negotiations to join a Multi-Academy Trust.

He said staff had been aware of Ms Beer’s letter, pupils had been spoken to and parents would soon be receiving an update.

“We were visited by HMI during the final week of the summer term in 2017. Five weeks later – and before HMI published their report – Castle Hall celebrated improved GCSE results.

“Our attainment scores remained above average, and, significantly, our progress scores showed a marked improvement. The performance table evidence is available for everyone to see online.

“In light of these results, the chair of governors and I wrote to Ofsted to complain about the negative report, but they were unwilling to change the key points of their report.

“Fortunately, there are many parents and students who know that the HMI report is not representative of what is actually happening at Castle Hall.”