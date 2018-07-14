Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers in Shelley have been targeted in a worrying spate of car crime this week.

Steering wheels and handbrakes are among things stripped from cars after they were broken into in the village overnight.

One resident said she saw two men in balaclavas about to break into a car before driving off.

Several victims reported having their dashboards “stripped”, waking to find their steering wheels had been taken, while one motorist also had a handbrake stolen.

One resident on the Shelley Park estate said she saw “two men get out of a car” after driving round the area last night (Thursday).

She said: “Two men got out of the car, driver still in, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. They were about to commit an offence, until my husband shouted at them.

“Please be vigilant.”

Hawthorne Way and Park Avenue were among the streets targeted by the criminals.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Three crimes have been recorded in relation to incidents where steering wheels were taken or tampered with in vehicles in the Shelley area of Huddersfield overnight on July 10. A further crime has been recorded for where car multimedia equipment was taken from a vehicle on the same night.

“These incidents were all reported on the morning of July 11 and the Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is investigating these matters to see if they are linked."

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Alternatively i nformation can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestopppers on 0800 555111.