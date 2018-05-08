Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SHEEPRIDGE

April 13 at 11.354 am: Attempt to enter property on Bradley Boulevard by side door using unknown tool, without success and make off empty handed.

April 16 at 8pm: A garden was entered on Catherine Road by damaging the lock on the gate, garden furniture and solar lights were stolen.

April 19 at 12pm: A person sits on a bench and places a rucksack on the seat. After a while person gets up and walks away and suspect unseen removes rucksack also containing mobile phone. Complainant remembers rucksack and returns to find it gone.

April 12 at 12.45 pm: A window was smashed on a conservatory door on Heaton Road, thieves entered, stole keys to a Land Rover and stole the same, the vehicle was later recovered in Oldham with licence plates removed and placed inside vehicle.

EDGERTON

April 13 at 12am: A property was entered on Sunnybank Road via a side garden, a downstairs window was smashed and burglars fled the scene.

LINDLEY

April 9 in the early afternoon: A rear garden was entered on a property on Ainley Road, A set of alloy wheels and tyres were stolen, thieves made off.

April 9 at 9pm: An attempt was made to gain entry to a property on Holly Bank Road by attacking a lock with a screwdriver, but without success, no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

April 16 at 7am: A complainant loses his wallet on Chiltern Avenue. This contained bank cards and a driving licence, it is found by a suspect who later uses a bank card to make a transaction.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

April 12 at 9.50 pm: A Citroen Picasso was driven on a car sale forecourt on Halifax Road, thieves walked round to the rear of the premises where they forced a padlock from a locked high container and stole a commercial Karcher power washer.

ALMONDBURY

April 10 at 10pm: Coping stones were stolen from a garden wall on Benomley Road, thieves made off with the same.

April 14 in the early hours of the morning: A glass pane was smashed in a front door with a hammer on High Close, thieves reached in, unlocked the door and entered, they went into the living room and are confronted by the victim they leave the scene empty handed.

April 14 at 7.45 am: A nearside front window was smashed of a Fiat Panda parked on Lumb Lane, a handbag and purse were stolen containing cash and cards

NETHERTON

April 11 at 11.27pm: An attempt was made to break into a 3 bedroom detached property on Hawkroyd Bank, this was seen by a witness, they then walked away and got into a dark coloured small car and made their escape. The suspect was later arrested.

LOCKWOOD

April 14 at 9.30 am: Glass was smashed in a rear downstairs window on Winton Street, thieves entered made an untidy search of downstairs and upstairs, stole cash and a set of knives, exit as entry.

April 15 at 12.08am: A passenger side window was broken on a parked car on Lockwood Road, a handbag was stolen, suspect returned and climbed into the car and continues to search when the owner returns, suspect makes off.

KIRKHEATON

April 13 at 5.55pm: A rear patio window was smashed on Orchard Road, an untidy search was made of bedrooms and box room and an iPad, jewellery, cash and household items were stolen, exit as entry.

NEWSOME

April 10 at 10.30 am: Stone slabs were removed from the top of a front garden wall on Edale Avenue, they were put in a pile, but are disturbed and leave, victim recovered the stones following the event.

HUDDERSFIELD

April 15 at 8am: Overnight a guest steals two mobile phones from Richmond Flats, Northgate and leaves whilst breakfast is being prepared.

SALENDINE NOOK

April 7 at 4pm: A top window of a shop – Finishing Touches on New Hey Road was smashed, a tidy search was made and cash was stolen from the till.

April 19 at 1pm: A Scania good vehicle was broken into on New Hey Road, tobacco products were stolen, thieves fled the scene.

April 16 at 1.10 am: An insecure Audi A3 was approached parked on Kiln Court, the front passenger door is opened and a search of the glove box was made, the victim disturbed the suspects and they made off on foot, nothing was stolen and no damage was caused.

LINTHWAITE

April 7 at 11.40pm: An attempt to break into a property on Manchester Road was made, thieves were disturbed so made off empty handed.

GOLCAR

April 6 in the early evening: A property on Cliffe End Road was approached via an open field, a perimeter fence was climbed on to a balcony, glass was smashed in a balcony door, keys were used in an internal door to enter an office, an untidy search was made and a video camera and cash were stolen, exit as entry.

QUARMBY

April 7 at 6pm: An attempt was made to break in on Quarmby Road via a rear upvc door by removing the handle and attempting to snap the lock. A blow torch was then used to burn through without success, so thieves made off.

MELTHAM

April 7 at 4.30 pm: An insecure fiat 500 was entered on Huddersfield Road, an untidy search was made and a Garmin route finder was stolen.

April 7 at 5pm: Entry was gained into a vehicle parked on Huddersfield Road by unknown means causing no damage, property was removed which was later recovered.

April 12 at 8.30 pm: A house on Hall Close was entered through an unlocked front door, thieves went into the kitchen and stole keys to a BMW 4200 and stole the same.

HOLMFIRTH

April 7 at 2.30 pm: A duplicate key was used to enter changing rooms at Holmbridge Cricket club and cash was stolen from people’s clothing, thief is confronted by two witnesses and he drops the keys and runs off through a nearby river.

April 9 at 6pm: A sledge hammer was used to access a boarded up first floor window on Dunford Road via a fire escape, a large quantity of outdoor clothing was stolen, exit as entry to waiting vehicle.

April 15 at 10pm: An outer pane was smashed in a double glazed patio door at the rear of a property on Mill Moor Road, no entry was gained.

April 11 at 10.40 am: A rear kitchen window was smashed of a detached house on Cliff Road, thieves entered and made a tidy search and exited as entry, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

THURSTONLAND

April 8 at 4.30 pm: A lower glass panel was smashed of a UPVC door on Marsh Hall Lane, thieves entered went to a store room and stole a microwave size safe and made off towards Farnley Tyas in a silver estate car.

UPPER DENBY

April 9 at 4.34pm: An attempt was made to break into a shed on Denby Lane but burglars are disturbed by neighbours so make off empty handed.

SCISSETT

April 15 at 3.15pm: Locus is a rugby club within a school premises, suspects gain entry via shutters at the side of the building on Wakefield Road. Also a shed located at the side of the premises has been jemmied with a cutting implement and entry gained. Unknown what has been taken.

DENBY DALE

April 16 AT 11pm: A victim’s garage was approached on Bank Lane this was secured with a remote control operated door, entry was gained by unknown means and four racing cycles were stolen and a mountain bike.

THONGSBRIDGE

April 13 in the early hours of the morning: the front of a shop on Springwood Road was entered by forcing the shutter door open before smashing a window of a door to gain entry, an untidy search was made, nothing was believed to be stolen.

April 11 at 12.05 pm: Two unknown males approached and started kicking a front door on Market Street, the owner looked out of the 2nd floor window and shouted at them and they made off.

PADDOCK

April 13 at 5.34 pm: Premises is a large cash and carry warehouse on Clough Lane, suspects attempted to gain entry at two different doors without success and caused damage but no entry as gained.

April 20 in the late evening: A vehicle parked on Church Street was entered and a mobile phone and items of clothing were stolen.

BIRKBY

A ground floor window was smashed with a metal chair on Linden Road, burglars entered and made a tidy search of a downstairs cupboard, then went upstairs to victims bedroom. Victim shouted and scared the intruders away.

FIXBY

April 18 at 12.20 pm: An attempt to break in via a back door on Lightridge Road but were challenged by the occupants, so made off in a black VW Golf.

April 19 at 7pm: Unknown suspect steals approximately 40 Yorkshire stone paving slabs from a driveway on Netheroyd Hill.

MOLDGREEN

April 16 at 10.45 am: A property on Tolsons Yard was entered via an insecure window, a tidy search was made and two lap top computers and a bluetooth speaker were stolen, exit was via the door.

FENAY BRIDGE

April 17 at 1.30 pm: A large stone was used to smash a rear patio door on Brewery Yard, the key in the back of the door was used to enter the property. Keys were stolen for a Audi S3 from the kitchen and the car which was parked on the drive was stolen.

DALTON

April 17 at 10pm: A property was entered on Cross Green Road, a bank card was stolen and used to make purchases.

April 18 at 12.00 am: Thieves climbed onto a first story roof on Cross Green Road and broke in via a second story window, made an untidy search, throw numerous valuables through the window onto the lawn below and make off without taking the items.

April 21 at 9pm: A known suspect removes cash from a perspex money box in the living room of a dwelling and makes a good escape unseen.

BERRY BROW

April 17 at 9pm: A Ford Fiesta parked up at the roadside on Birch Road overnight has a rear window broken and bonnet damaged.