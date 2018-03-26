Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have agreed to spend £1m on altering three schools to make them more accessible for pupils with special needs.

But they say the cash allocated for Kirklees by the Department for Education does not go far enough to meet the needs of all, and that some pupils are having to leave Kirklees for their education.

Ravenshall, Newsome and Honley schools will get the £1m between them.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for Schools, said: “The additional capital funding is not sufficient to address all the improvements needed to protect the local provision where it is needed.”

Clr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for children, added: “In Kirklees we have some of our most vulnerable children who need high levels of support and we don’t have sufficiency within the authority.

“In fact we have a substantial number of children who need to go out of area for that provision and I had hoped this capital would supply enough capital in order to develop what we do need to support our vulnerable children.

“Just over £1m sounds a lot of money but it isn’t as much as required. Unfortunately it doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t mean the more serious needs of our pupils but I have to welcome anything that supports the needs of our children.”

Ravenshall School in Dewsbury, a specialist school for pupils with complex needs, will get £400,000 for an extension to provide extra classroom space and improve storage for mobility equipment.

Newsome High School will get £300,000. The mainstream school has 85 pupils with special educational needs and disability and the money will re-develop existing space to create accessible toilets and storage.

Honley High School, a mainstream school with 250 pupils with special educational needs and disability, will get £300,000 to create a space for group work, one to one support and break out spaces.