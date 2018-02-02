Town fans heading to Birmingham to watch the FA Cup replay on Tuesday have today been given the option of getting back to Huddersfield by train - so long as it doesn’t go to extra-time.

TransPennine Express has arranged for a train to stop at Huddersfield which wouldn’t normally do so.

A spokesman for TransPennine Express said the stop in Huddersfield had taken a “little bit of arm twisting”.

“Our planning team have agreed to stop a train at Huddersfield which doesn’t normally do so, which makes train travel a viable option for any Town fans heading to Birmingham on Tuesday night.”

The timings would be:

22:30 Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 00:11 (Cross Country)

00:57 Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield 01:30 (TransPennine Express)

The spokesman said the timings would allow Town fans to catch a train at Birmingham New Street if the game is settled in normal time. If it goes to extra-time/penalties then it might not be viable.

* Coach travel is available for £17 departing PPG Canalside at 4.30pm. Kick-off at St Andrew’s is 7.45pm.