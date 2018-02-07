Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge Shire horse had to be winched to safety after falling over amid icy conditions in Huddersfield.

The 6ft 3in (19 hands) tall animal, named Rebel, had to be put on its feet by firefighters after falling over in a muddy field in Kirkheaton.

The Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton was despatched at 1pm yesterday to assist the stricken animal.

A second unit from the station joined to help in the two hour rescue mission in a field off Cockley Hill Lane.

The officers used straps and winches to pull the horse – reported to weigh more than a tonne – onto its feet.

It was checked over by its owner and a vet and said to be fine.

An average Shire horse is 17.2 hands tall (5ft 10in) while the world record is 21.2 hands (7ft 2in).