A spectacular moment when the moon will rise partially obscured with a red hue should be visible from Huddersfield later this month.

The full moon will rise part eclipsed with a reddish tint in the UK on July 27 at around 8.50pm.

If you want the best view of the lunar event you're best headed to the south of England or mainland Europe where the Moon will disappear and then reappear as a red 'Blood Moon'.

But it still promises to be a spectacle from other parts of the UK.

The event, which is set to last almost two hours, has been touted as the longest total lunar eclipse of the century, according to the Express .

Coincidentally, Mars will appear extra bright as it passes at its closest to Earth in 15 years.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich will stream the eclipse live from London.

The Blood Moon eclipse, which features live commentary from a number of astronomers, will go live on the evening of July 27.

The Observatory will reveal more details about the stream on Facebook a week in advance.