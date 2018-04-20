The video will start in 8 Cancel

The future of an events manager looks uncertain after she was caught drink-driving.

Christine Bellas was stopped by police as she drove her Range Rover along Lockwood Road in Lockwood at 9.30pm on March 31.

Richard Blackburn, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The defendant was caught in a speed trap travelling at 39mph in a 30mph area.

“Police stopped her, she was spoken to and it was suspected that she’d had a drink.”

The 55-year-old admitted that she’d been drinking and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

She was taken to Dewsbury Police Station where further tests revealed that she had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates were told that Bellas, of Sheardale in Honley, held no previous convictions or police cautions.

She pleaded guilty to an offence of driving while over the prescribed limit.

Her solicitor Victoria Sims explained that she had been out for a meal at an Italian restaurant and had a couple of glasses of wine.

She said: “She felt absolutely fine to drive and was chatting to a friend in the passenger seat when she was stopped.

“Losing her licence will have quite severe implications as she will no longer be able to carry out her duties in events management.”

Miss Sims explained to magistrates that Bellas’ role involved travelling to different locations.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 14 months.

She was fined £125 and will have to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.