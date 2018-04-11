Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were long delays on the M62 after an offal spillage.

Traffic on the motorway between Huddersfield and Leeds experienced delays of up to 40 minutes this morning (Weds) after a van carrying dead animal waste spilled its load onto the slip road at junction 26 near Cleckheaton .

Two lanes were closed, which led to a build up of traffic on the westbound carriage due to the amount of vehicles using what is one of the busiest junctions on the stretch of motorway.

The junction leads to the M606 connecting traffic to Bradford.

Clean up crews were drafted in to clear the road - and presumably the smell.

Signs directing traffic to slow to 30mph were set up which further aggravated the delays as well as the closure of the hard shoulder - which is usually open to traffic within the smart motorway section - on the approach to junction 26.

Luckily it seemed the spillage didn’t gross out commuters too much. One person tweeted the spillage was “not as dramatic or as red as I expected”.