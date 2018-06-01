Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield racer who is storming ahead in a saloon car championship is to carry on after an appeal for sponsors has solved a cash crisis.

Daniel Lloyd will contest this weekend’s upcoming third TCR UK Championship meeting at Brands Hatch, after securing additional funds to defend his 66 point advantage at the top of the standings.

The Huddersfield-based driver has dominated the first four rounds of the inaugural TCR UK campaign - taking four wins from four races in the WestCoast Racing VW Golf GTI - but looked unlikely to continue his winning form with a lack of financial backing putting his season at risk.

Thankfully, a last minute reprieve with a new personal backer coming on-board means the 26-year-old will compete on the iconic 1.2 mile Indy circuit this coming weekend.

Daniel said: “I’m so happy to be racing again this weekend. It’s been a dream season so far for us on-track, but away from the circuit it’s been a really hard slog trying to track down the funding to keep racing.

“It’s frustrating to be in a position where you are leading a major championship and also then at risk of not being able to take that forward to the next round. I’m incredibly grateful to have our newest backer on-board for the Brands Hatch races.

He continued: “We’ve had a really positive response from our last release reaching out for new partners and as a result a new supporter came forward and has helped secure our grid spot for this weekend.

“We’ve had a few enquiries from potential new partners and, looking ahead, we’re far more optimistic about being able to complete the rest of the season.”

Rounds 5 and 6 of the TCR UK series take place on the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, Kent on June 2/3. Tomorrow (Saturday, June 2) plays host to the afternoon’s free practice session at 1.25pm before heading into the 30 minute qualifying session at 4.20pm.

Both 30 minute races take place on Sunday at 1.20pm and 3.45pm with live streaming available via the official TCR UK YouTube channel: https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCcXKwJeru6Igi0Sohld6bNg