A Springwood woman has appeared in court accused of failing to show a train ticket to an inspector - six years ago.

Mbarila Safi denies the charge which relates to an incident at London King’s Cross railway station on February 8, 2012.

The 41-year-old is accused of failing to hand over a ticket for inspection and verification of validity when asked to do so by an authorised person.

Safi, of Water Street, was fined £428 in her absence at a hearing at Doncaster Justice Centre held in August the same year.

This fine went unpaid and she explained to the Huddersfield court that she only found out about her conviction when she was recently contacted by a debt collection agency.

Magistrates set aside the fine and conviction and Safi entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

She said that while she has used the station she was not travelling on the date in question.

Because the case was prosecuted by East Coast Main Line she will have to attend the Doncaster court to have it dealt with.