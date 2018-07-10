Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National Lottery money will pay for the final section of Huddersfield Parish Church’s 20-year refurbishment.

The Vicar of Huddersfield, Simon Moor, said he was delighted by the £164,000 grant.

He said: “The restoration of the fabric at Huddersfield Parish Church has been a mammoth task that seemed insurmountable when it was first realised that a long programme of restoration was going to be needed.

“Yet, with the dedication of the parish, support of the Heritage Lottery Fund and other grant-making bodies a multi–phased delivery building works was undertaken.”

Since before the year 2000 the tower was renovated, the roofs retiled, the internal ceilings and plasterwork restored and in two other phases external stonework repaired. This final phase will complete not only stonework repairs on the south wall and main entrance, but also conserve stained glass on the south wall.

Financial support for this phase has come from National Lottery players via the Heritage Lottery Fund in the form of a grant of £164,400, supported with grants from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, All Churches Trust and St Peter’s own fundraising.

Huddersfield Parish Church is the focus for many civic events.

Over the last couple of years it has hosted large profile funerals for the likes of ‘BBC TV sitcom Allo, ‘Allo! star Gordon Kaye, Northern Ireland and former Huddersfield Town footballer Bobby Campbell as well as former world mile record holder runner from the 1950s, Derek Ibbotson.

The church is open daily from 8.30am and many people use its precincts as a quiet refuge from the busy town as well as a place of prayer, asylum and advice.

The Bishop of Huddersfield, the Right Rev Jonathan Gibbs, said: “This is the culmination of 20 years of hard work and dedication by all concerned. This is also a vital part of securing the future of this wonderful historic building and it paves the way for exciting new developments as part of the church’s vision to serve Huddersfield and its community.”

The grant will also be used to improve the visitor experience and highlight some of the heritage aspects of the building which has stood on the site since 1836.