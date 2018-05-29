Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager stabbed five times in an early morning attack remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have revealed more information about the incident which happened on Monday morning at around 12.30am on Fieldhouse Road, just off Leeds Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman appealed for witnesses and described what happened as an altercation involving a group of people.

The spokesman added: “An altercation between the groups occurred and a 16-year-old suffered stab wounds.

“The suspects ran off in the direction of St Andrew’s Road.

“The 16-year-old was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and received treatment for his injuries. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Enquiries, including CCTV work are currently ongoing.”

The incident is believed to have happened round the back of Dixon’s Milk Ices.

The area was cordoned off for around three hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene.

On Monday police released a description of two suspects. Both men were described as being slim and wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180256651 or information can be given anonymously on 0800 555 111.