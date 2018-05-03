Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial alcohol thief turned to drink to cope after getting stabbed.

Mohammed Karim was caught stealing vodka, whisky and cider from four shops between March 19 and March 25.

During one theft he assaulted a female member of staff who tried to stop him.

The 30-year-old, of Ouzelwell Lane in Thornhill Lees, said his life unravelled following the 2011 attack during which a knife penetrated his bowel.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody and pleaded guilty to four charges of shop theft and a charge of assault by beating.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the assault happened at the Co-op in Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on March 25.

Karim was spotted selecting three bottles of alcohol worth £42 and putting them in a basket before hiding them in a carrier bag.

As he tried to leave the store without paying for them he was confronted by a female member of staff.

Mr Bozman said: “She told him to return the alcohol, he refused and tried to walk out.

“She grabbed hold of the carrier bag and there was a tussle. He pulled back and started using his hands to shake her off and get away with the alcohol.

“But she was helped by a member of the public, the property was recovered and he was detained.”

Magistrates heard that Karim also stole four bottles of Grey Goose vodka worth £160 from Morrisons in Heckmondwike on March 24.

Five days earlier he targeted two stores in the Dewsbury area.

He took three bottles of Jack Daniels and one bottle of Grey Goose vodka from Sainsbury’s and then stole two cans of cider worth £2 from B&M Retail.

Magistrates were told that last month Karim was jailed for 20 weeks for shoplifting.

His solicitor Sajid Majeed explained that he had led a reasonably good life and was married with three children.

But he began to suffer from mental health difficulties and in 2011 was the victim of a stabbing.

Mr Majeed said: “The knife penetrated his bowel and as a result he still suffers the consequences.

“He has to wear a colostomy bag and has post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other health difficulties.

“The combination of this had an effect on his mental health and his marriage broke down.

“He turned to the bottle to deal with his difficulties and described himself as an alcoholic.”

Mr Majeed said his client would have drunk the alcohol he stole as a way of coping with his difficulties.

But he said that during his time in prison Karim has sought in dealing with his alcohol and drug issues in a bid to prepare himself for a more positive future when he is released.

Mr Majeed added: “He’s trying to move forward and turn away from offending.”

Magistrates sentenced him to 16 weeks in custody for the new offences.

He was ordered to pay £115 compensation to the member of staff he assaulted.