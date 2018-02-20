Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who trashed his mother’s house suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after getting stabbed.

Calum McLaughlin’s mother reported him after he caused damage to her property because she wanted him to get help, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court was told that the 23-year-old was hospitalised following the nasty knife attack late last year.

Then on January 30 this year police were called to the family home in Leas Avenue, Netherthong.

Following an earlier row with his mum, McLaughlin returned to the house drunk.

He picked up the ironing board she was using and struck the kitchen window, causing the blinds to rip.

McLaughlin also banged the kitchen door against one of the units and punched a hole in it.

He left the house before returning, shouting at his mum and hitting the glass of the same kitchen window, this time causing it to break.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “His mum said in a statement that she felt very scared and worried.

“She said the only reason she reported the matter was because he has problems and should get some help.”

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained that in November last year his client was badly wounded with a knife and hospitalised.

He told the court: “Even though the wounds are healed, the mental scars are ongoing and he suspects he’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He’s extremely ashamed of what took place and has not had any alcohol since.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told McLaughlin that the incident would have been unpleasant for his mum.

He said: “You yourself were recently the victim of a crime and so you must have had an idea of how other people must have felt as a result of this incident.

“It’s clear you need help but ultimately you are responsible for your own actions.”

McLaughlin was sentenced to a six month community order with five days of rehabilitation activities aimed at preventing similar behaviour in the future.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.