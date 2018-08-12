Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating after terrified staff were victims of an armed robbery at a shop in Mirfield on Friday night.

The incident happened on Friday August 10 between 9.30pm and 9.50pm at the One Stop Shop on Greenside Road.

Four suspects, who were wearing masks and one carrying a hammer, entered the premises and threatened staff inside.

They demanded staff open the safe in the store.

Police say a large quantity of money, in Sterling and Euros, was stolen as well as some scratch cards and cigarettes.

All suspects fled the store and left the scene in a car which was parked outside, believed to be a Vauxhall. The car was driven off in the direction of Sunnybank Road.

The first suspect who was carrying the hammer was a white man, 5ft 11ins, with stocky build. He was wearing a dark tracksuit, black mask and gloves and spoke with a local accent.

The other suspects were all wearing masks and gloves, one was wearing a dark green tracksuit.

It’s not the first time the store has been targeted by thieves. In December 2014 a shop worker was threatened during an armed robbery when a robber brandished what he claimed was a weapon wrapped in a plastic bag and demanded cash.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180397650 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.