Examiner readers love their Staffordshire bull terriers – and say they aren’t the dangerous breed they are often portrayed as.

In fact, many Staffy owners say their pets are seriously cute – and big softies at heart.

Readers have sent in pictures of their dogs in various guises.

Some are snuggling up to cats or young children while others pose for the camera wearing a decorative bow or even a full Santa costume.

One video, sent in by Allan Jones, shows a black Staffy launching nothing more violent than a licking frenzy on a helpless boy as he rolls around on the floor in amusement.

At the weekend the Examiner reported on a three-year-old boy who was left with serious injuries after being savaged by a bull terrier-type dog in Batley.

Staffy owners were quick to defend the breed saying its frightening reputation was generally undeserved.

Stephanie-Faith Bates said on Facebook: “Unfortunately Staffies just have strong jaws and when they attack they can do a lot more damage than other breeds.

“No one should get put off of Staffies though! Some of the most gentle dogs I have met have been Staffordshire bull terriers.”

Jamie Gott said: “Any dog from Yorkie to a Rottweiler is capable of turning on a person. How do you know what’s going on in a pet’s head?”

Sarah Barratt added: “I have a Staffy cross and she would protect my children 100%. She has been labelled the ‘nanny dog’ because of her affection towards them.”

In December Mirfield-born Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart backed a petition to re-examine the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991 which prohibits the ownership of pit bull terriers – a close cousin of the Staffy.

The petition, organised by Care2, currently sits at 192,144 signatures, just short of their 200,000 target.

Almost 61,000 of the petition’s supporters are based in the UK.