Bus users are being urged to check if they are affected by stand changes at Huddersfield Bus Station next week.

Kirklees Council is carrying out a £400,000 overhaul to the structure of the building.

The work, which involves treating the building’s external walls and metal strengthening bars to prevent corrosion, is expected to take 20 weeks.

To ensure the safety of customers, drivers and staff while the work takes place West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages Huddersfield’s Metro Bus Station, will be closing some bus stands and transferring services to alternatives.

It is expected that six stands will be affected during each stage of the scheme.

From Monday (August 20) stands the following changes to services will be in place: