It’s a feat of engineering which Huddersfield folk are justifiably very proud of.

Now the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) has named Huddersfield Narrow Canal - and the 3.2 mile long Standedge Tunnel - as one of the top 200 influential projects which have shaped the world.

The Canal’s statistics impressed ICE such as its 32km length and the fact that Standedge Tunnel is 197m above sea level, the highest in the country.

The spokesman said: “With 74 locks, ten reservoirs and five aqueducts, it can take boats up to 21.3m long and 2.1m wide.

“The Huddersfield Narrow Canal was a key part of the UK’s transport network – particularly in its early years of operation, before the rise of the railways. The cargoes the canal transported contributed to the economic wealth of the north of Britain.

“The reopened canal has become a popular tourist attraction since restoration was completed in 2001, bringing income to the area and boosting the local economy.”

Helen Braidwood, civil engineer for the Canal and River Trust, said: “Civil engineers are the ones that designed and oversaw the construction of the Huddersfield canal and it’s fantastic to see this being identified as one of the 200 People and Projects.

“The Standedge tunnel is 5km long and it is the longest in Britain. Civil engineering is a very important part of our history as shown by Standedge tunnel, by being a civil engineer you can be involved in something like this which can be around for years.”

Nathan Baker, Engineering Knowledge Director at ICE, added: “Our research has shown that the majority of both adults and young people don’t know what a civil engineer does and most can’t identify a single UK civil engineering project.

"We aim to change these perceptions with 200 People and Projects, explaining not just the importance of civil engineering but how it has directly transformed people’s lives.”

Though Standedge Tunnel is deserving of praise, it’s creation wasn’t without difficulties and many workers died during the construction.

Cut through Pennine grit, it took around 2,500 navvies 17 years to build. The original time estimate was just six years.

It was excavated using simple tools and black powder, with the navvies working by candlelight with picks. Several tunnels were cut to allow trains through as well.

Some have estimated the death toll at 50 but the tally may have been far higher.

And the civil engineers of the day didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory. The story goes that they got the tunnel level wrong at Diggle and realised the two canal tunnels were not going to meet.

The main engineer resigned as the tunnel was 18ft out of line with an ‘S’ bend in the middle. The problems were eventually sorted out by Thomas Telford.