The heatwave has taken its toll on Yorkshire’s reservoirs as these stark images show.

Photographs of local reservoirs – including Butterley and Deerhill along with drone footage of March Haigh reservoir – revealed that levels of water have dropped considerably.

And while householders are being urged to use water wisely, water company bosses say they have contingency plans to cope with rising demand and reduced water levels.

Yorkshire Water said this week that its reservoir levels were at 60% which is about 10% lower than is normal for July.

“However, reservoirs are only part of the picture for us.

“Yorkshire Water operates a unique grid system, which allows us to move water around the region and means we can draw water from different sources, ensuring we have balanced mix and don’t have to rely too much on one particular source. We draw around 45% of water from reservoirs, 33% from rivers and 22% from boreholes.”

The spokesman said engineers were working harder to plug water leaks.

“Since the heatwave began, demand has increased by an average of 125 million litres of water per day compared to the same period over the last 20 years, which is similar to the daily demand of a city the size of Leeds.

“Our planning process means we have been able to deal with this by increasing supply and using our grid to move water around the county to where it’s needed most.

“We have also repaired three times as many leaks compared to the same period last year and have 150 teams out on the streets fixing leaks as quickly as possible.

“Thanks to customers heeding advice about how to use water wisely, demand has reduced over the last week or so but is still significantly above usual levels.

“We would ask customers to continue being careful with their use of water and if they need help, they can order our free water saving packs at yorkshirewater.com/savewater”

Yorkshire Water’s top water saving tips are:

* Have a shower not a bath and try to stay no longer than four minutes in the shower. It’s easy to time yourself by ordering a Yorkshire Water sand timer plastic hourglasses.

* Dirty cars don’t hurt anyone. You can get away with washing just the windows, lights and mirrors; or, if you have to wash it, use a bucket and sponge, not a hosepipe.

* Established plants and lawns generally don’t need watering to get through a dry spell. This is England, it will rain soon enough. A garden hose can use more water in an hour than a family normally uses in two days.

* Water new plants and lawns with a watering can as late in the evening as possible so the heat doesn’t make the water evaporate

* Cover paddling pools and hot tubs when not in use so the water needs changing less often. Use a fish tank net to clean out the paddling pool instead of emptying and totally refilling it every time.

* Fixing leaking taps can save up to 5,500 litres of water over the course of a year

* Keep a bottle of tap water in the fridge for drinking so you don’t need to run the tap until it gets cold enough to drink.

* Set your mower a level higher during summer. Keeping grass longer shades the soil surface and reduces water lost to evaporation

* Make sure your white goods, such as dishwasher and washing machine, are full before being switched on. As well as saving water, this is more energy efficient and will help to save money on electricity bills.

* Don’t leave the tap running whilst brushing your teeth. A dripping tap wastes around 5,500 litres of water a year.

* If you have an old-fashioned toilet with a lever, put a flushsaver bag in the cistern as this can help save 1.2 litres of water per flush. If you have a modern push button toilet, this is already more eco-efficient anyway.