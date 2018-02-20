Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farmers and livestock owners are calling for dogs to be kept on leads after sheep were savaged to death in Holmfirth .

There have also been at least four reports of dogs – thought to be Rhodesian Ridge Backs or Hungarian Vizslas – worrying a flock of around 100 sheep opposite Hinchcliffe’s Farm Shop in Netherton Moor Road, Netherton .

Two sheep were reportedly killed by dogs in Holmfirth – and the farmer said they have the right to shoot dogs worrying livestock.

Writing on Facebook the owner of the sheep in Netherton, said: “In the last few weeks we have had four separate incidents of sheep being worried, injured and killed by dogs that have been allowed to attack our sheep by thoughtless owners that leave their dogs off the lead round livestock.”

The man, who asked not to be named, told how the attack happened as the dogs crossed through a field which had no public footpath running through it and is surrounded by a high stone wall and an electric fence to keep the sheep in.

The dogs jumped the wall and chased the sheep around the field before forcing them through the electric fence and over the stone wall onto the road.

He warned dog owners that their actions were not only killing livestock but also causing unnecessary pain to the sheep who are heavy in lamb.

He added: “None of the owners of the dogs that have carried out these attacks have come forward yet.

“All dogs should be kept on leads around livestock. No matter how friendly you believe your dog to be they still have the ability to chase sheep around a field and cause much unnecessary suffering and harm to innocent animals that have no way of defending themselves against dogs.”

Another sheep owner also posted on Facebook saying two sheep had been killed by dogs in Holmfirth.

“When will people learn to put their dog on a lead? How people can watch their dog do this and then walk away is beyond me.

“These ewes were only a month off lambing so please, people, keep your dogs on a lead.

“We have the right to shoot your dog if it is causing distress to our livestock... and we will.”