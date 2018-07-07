Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Years of 50mph speed restrictions look set to return to the M62 near Huddersfield as the next stage of motorway upgrades begins.

Highways England has confirmed the 19-mile section from J25 near Brighouse across the Pennines to Rochdale will be upgraded to a Smart motorway next year.

Contractors are due to start work in the autumn of 2019, more than four years after the scheme was initially announced.

The route will link up with other schemes on the M62 to create almost 60 miles of smart motorway between the North West and Yorkshire.

The work to allow the hard shoulder to be used during busy times between J25 and Leeds was hailed a success when it opened in 2013 – allegedly knocking 30 minutes off journey times a week.

But prior to its launch it meant years of narrow lanes and reduced speed limits.

Mike Bull, Highways England’s smart motorways programme manager for the north, said: “Smart motorways have been proven to be effective at tackling congestion.

“We’ll be starting work on four new smart motorways in the North West over the next 18 months and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including only closing parts of the motorway overnight when traffic levels are much lower.

“The North West’s new smart motorway routes will provide over 100 miles of extra lanes benefitting the hundreds of thousands of drivers who use our motorways every day for commuting, business and leisure.”

The four new smart motorway schemes in the north, worth around £500 million, are due to start construction work within the next 18 months.

Contractors for Highways England will begin work on the first one later this summer – a 9-mile-stretch of the M62 which links the M6 near Warrington to the M60 near Eccles.

Drivers have already been able to use over 10 miles of extra lanes on the M62 near Rochdale since December last year, and a stretch of smart motorway has also been completed on the M60 near the Trafford Centre.

The final temporary narrow lanes were removed earlier this week on the Manchester smart motorway scheme, and more than 200 electronic signs are due to be switched on later this month on a 9-mile-stretch of the M60 between Trafford Park and the M62/M66 interchange at Simister Island.