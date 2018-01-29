Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stepfather of a little boy savaged by a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog on Sunday has said he may never walk again.

The incident occurred in a park near Healey Community Centre in West Park Road, Batley .

Fortunately, the three-year-old boy was rescued from worse injury by father-of-two Omar Er-Rify, 29, who bravely rescued him from the dog’s grip .

Several police cars arrived at the scene and the boy was taken away in an ambulance to hospital for treatment to his right foot.

The stepfather, who didn’t want to be named, said: “He might not even be able to walk again.”

The man said the child’s distraught mother had been in attendance at the time of the attack and that the dog had now been signed over to a warden.

He added: “The boy was wearing a Wellington boot and the dog has taken it for a toy. He has not aggressively gone for him.

“The dog had been tied to a fence but had somehow got away and been ‘spooked.’”

West Yorkshire Police duty Insp Darren Brown told the Examiner on Sunday that the boy had been bitten on the ankle by a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

He said: “The child was bitten on the ankle and the dog ran off. We went to secure the victim and make sure there was no danger to anybody else.

“We got the dog contained within the play area and secured it, and the dog will be taken to kennels.”

Enquiries were ongoing, he added.