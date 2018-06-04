Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole hundreds of pounds worth of stone slabs from a huge entertainment complex being built in Huddersfield.

Dallas Belbin was witnessed stealing from the Colosseum which is being redeveloped on the old Classic Cinema site in Queensgate.

The venue, opposite the University of Huddersfield, is set to be the biggest venue of its type in Europe.

Dallas Belbin took stone slabs worth at last £400 from the premises, claiming that he believed that it was going to be scrapped.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to theft, including by finding, when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The theft happened on May 14 during ongoing renovation work to the site, the Huddersfield court was told.

The vast complex is set to incorporate a pub, nightclub, live music, a comedy club and piano bar alongside a wide variety of food and drink.

It will open in stages with the first part aiming to be before the end of the year.

The owner heard a car in the early hours of the morning and checked the CCTV which showed two men leaving the premises in the vehicle.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that it was stopped by police and stone slabs stolen from the site were inside the vehicle.

Magistrates were told that Belbin, of Longwood Road in Longwood, had not been in court since 2014.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client believed that the property had been abandoned.

She explained: “The stone flags were at the side of the road, leaning up against a footpath and it didn’t seem like they were going to be used.

“He thought that they were free for anybody who wanted to take them and he accepts that he took them without making any further enquiries which is what he should have done.”

Mrs Kidd added that her client worked as a decorator but was struggling financially as he was unable to guarantee work on a daily basis.

She said: “At the time he thought it was fortuitous in his find but clearly he wasn’t and enquiries should have been made.”

Magistrates fined Belbin £56 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.