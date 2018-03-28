The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thieves have stolen a distinctive motorbike in Linthwaite.

And the theft has been captured on CCTV showing three hooded suspects removing the bike from Hoyle House Fold.

The footage shows them appear at around 12.40am on Thursday but they spent nearly an hour checking out the location and bike before finally pushing it away.

The bike’s owner Aden Roper has since appealed for witnesses on social media and told the Examiner he is ‘gutted’ the bike worth around £4.5k has been taken.

He explains: “I ride for local trials (not motocross or racing) club Huddersfield Falcons at an amateur level.

“My motorbike was secured behind a door with two padlocks and then was further locked together with a cable and padlock inside.”

But it may be a distinctue bulge in the fuel tank that helps reunite Aden with his bike.

He added: “It’s a Gas Gas TXT Racing 250. And it has a slight bulge in the tank where it expanded due to being left in the heat during summer. There are numerous other “tells” and mods that will give this bike away.”

Anyone with information should contact aden@hotmail.co.uk or police on the non emergency number 101.