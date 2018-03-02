Roads and schools remain closed on both directions today as we continue to battle snow and ice from Storm Emma.
The M62 also remains closed. You can follow our separate updates on this here. People were still trapped in their cars last night and calls were made for authorities to attend to people suffering in their vehicles in the cold. An ambulance was also called to attend to a man suffering from chest pains.
Temperatures remains below zero and an amber weather warning is still in place for throughout the morning. Luckily, there is no more snow forecast for today, although temperatures will remain below freezing peaking only at zero, and there is a danger of snow becoming compacted into ice which makes the roads even more hazardous.
Dozens of schools across Kirklees are also still closed - see the updated list here.
Stay with us as we continue live updates throughout today on the weather, traffic and travel. Motorists are being urged not to venture onto the M62 and wait until traffic is released.
Huge snow drifts
You know when it snows and people share those photographs on Facebook of five foot snow drifts at Holme Moss from the 1950s, saying how people today have it easy? Show them these pictures...
These were taken up on New Hey Road at Pole Moor earlier today...
All the positive things people have been doing
From bringing food and hot drinks to stranded motorists, to giving emergency services a hand, to even just sharing nice pictures and videos, this week’s weather really has brought out a bit of Blitz spirit in everyone!
Have a look through our Twitter moment featuring some of the lovely things people did for others to help out, as well as some lovely pictures and videos.
M62 Live Update from GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts
Fantastic effort
Local roads update
Closures still in place on A640
A640 Huddersfield Road closed due to snow between A640 (Denshaw Crossroads, Denshaw) and B6114 (Elland Turn).
Power grid working hard to ensure homes stay supplied
Northern Powergrid has confirmed that only 16 households in their region were cut off from power overnight.
The company, responsible for the electricity network for 3.9million homes in Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire, say that a few faults currently remain but that they are working hard to restore any power to anyone cut off.
Rod Gardner, head of network operations at Northern Powergrid, said: “Our network has continued to perform well with fault numbers remaining at business as usual levels with just a handful of customers remaining off supply overnight.”
HOurly forecast
Here’s our latest hour by hour forecast.
Yorkshire Water issue guidance on what to do if your pipes freeze
Lots of people have been experiencing this, apparently.
Here’s how to stop your pipes from freezing in this weather.
M62 traffic slowly being turned back to Huddersfield
Yep, some people are still trapped up there.
Rough sleeper discusses life on the streets in freezing weather
In case you missed it, yesterday we spoke to Huddersfield rough sleeper Rory Watson on what it’s like to be living on the streets in such horrible conditions.
If you do see someone in need, remember a cup of tea and a sandwich can go a long way to provide a little bit of comfort. Kirklees also organise for homeless people to stay in hostels during cold weather.
Latest on which buses are running
Metro are updating their website constantly with information on delays and cancellations to services. You can see this here.
Remember that cancellations to buses may leave a lot of people cut off. Don’t forget to call in on elderly neighbours who may be trapped in their homes to check they are okay.
No buses between Grange Moor and Wakefield
A62 re-opens
The road between Saddleworth and Huddersfield has reopened!
Spurs clash will still go ahead
Road between Holmfirth and South Yorkshire closed
WATCH: Roads being cleared around Castle Hill
It’s not considered the safest of roads in this weather, but authorities are doing their best to keep it as hazard-free as possible.
Fire service doing everything possible to answer calls
...because emergencies rarely stay on piste:
Mountain rescue remain posed ready for duty
A big shoutout to all mountain rescue volunteers who work tirelessly and selflessly to aid those stuck in these terrible conditions.
Just one route open over the Pennines
Vehicles have been using one road in droves as it remains the only TransPennine route open.
The A6033 Todmorden Road stayed open overnight while all other roads over the tops were closed due to the weather. Hundreds of cars, HGVs and recovery vehicles have been trundling down it all night, according to one local resident.
Selfless volunteers help out motorists stuck in their cars
Proper British spirit!
All emergency services out overnight assisting stranded motorists
Police, fire and ambulance services were all up overnight attending to the chaos on the M62 where motorists have been stranded and unable to move.
Watch Commander Mark Warrender, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “Conditions were terrible up there. It was extremely windy and very, very cold. We were there as back up up with the police just in case anything did go wrong or anyone needed assistance. Luckily, we weren’t needed.
“Numerous vehicles had broken down.”
Police warn motorists not to travel
Police have issued another official statement this morning over the crisis on the motorway as it’s anticipated to stay closed throughout the morning.
The M62 remains closed in both directions and a diversion is in place on the westbound carriage from junction 24, following the black circle route, which will take you along the A629, A646 towards Todmorden, A6033 and join the A58 to the A664 following signs for the motorway.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This is causing significant traffic delays around the area and this is compounded by the A58 Rochdale Road at Ripponden and the A640 New Hey Road, Huddersfield being closed due to heavy snow and stranded vehicles. We are advising motorists to avoid the area and if heading towards Manchester, follow only the marked diversion route and not Sat Navs allowing plenty of time for journeys.
“Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.”
School closures - UPDATED
Here’s an updated version of the list of school closures in Kirklees today.
You can see it here.
All high level routes impassable
Update on the roads
Here are the current road closures in place this morning that we are aware of:
- The M62 is closed eastbound between junctions 20 and 22, and closed westbound between junctions 24 and 21. Highways England say it will remain closed throughout the morning rush and motorists are advised against travelling across the Pennines. Diversions are in place westbound.
- The Woodhead Pass is closed between Mottram Moor and Langsett
- Holmfirth Road (A635) remains closed over Saddleworth Moor between Woodhead Road and Chew Valley Road, Greenfield
- Huddersfield Road is closed in Denshaw between the Denshaw crossroads and Saddleworth Road
- Ripponden Road is closed in Denshaw between junction 22 of the M62 and the Denshaw crossroads
- Holme Moss Road is still closed between Greenfield Road and the Woodhead Pass
Schools closed today
Here is the list of schools closed today.