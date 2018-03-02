Roads and schools remain closed on both directions today as we continue to battle snow and ice from Storm Emma.

The M62 also remains closed. You can follow our separate updates on this here. People were still trapped in their cars last night and calls were made for authorities to attend to people suffering in their vehicles in the cold. An ambulance was also called to attend to a man suffering from chest pains.

Temperatures remains below zero and an amber weather warning is still in place for throughout the morning. Luckily, there is no more snow forecast for today, although temperatures will remain below freezing peaking only at zero, and there is a danger of snow becoming compacted into ice which makes the roads even more hazardous.

Dozens of schools across Kirklees are also still closed - see the updated list here.

Stay with us as we continue live updates throughout today on the weather, traffic and travel. Motorists are being urged not to venture onto the M62 and wait until traffic is released.