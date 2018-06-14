Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ve rarely had it so good when it comes to gloriously sunny BBQ weather.

And, amazingly, it seems we can all relax and look forward to at least three more months of sunshine with forecasters saying we can look forward to a hotter-than-average summer this year, despite the occasional blip.

The news is a welcome shot in the arm for domestic hoteliers and pub and restaurant owners who can expect to see the magic trio of ingredients – England World Cup matches, sunshine and beer-soaked revellers making it a summer to remember with England’s lunchtime match against Panama on Sunday, June 24 looking particularly attractive.

The omens looked good as far back as April 19 when temperatures soared to over 29°C (84.2°F) in parts of London, making it the warmest April day for nearly 70 years.

The unusually warm weather – the average maximum temperature for the UK in April is a modest 11.9°C (53.42°F) – was the result of low pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure over western Europe drawing in warm air.

Storm Hector set to bring balmy period to an end

And now the Met Office is expecting the good weather will last throughout June, July and August though given the vagaries of the British weather system there will inevitably be more changeable, rainier conditions over the next week to 10 days.

But then it will be back to blue skies and sunshine with the Met Office’s three-month forecast saying the UK should prepare for above-average temperatures in June, July and August rather than below-average ones.

Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Channel, said: “Around 33°C (91.4°F) is expected by early July as heat from high pressure over Britain builds.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Though given that we have been here before with long range weather forecasts not always being entirely reliable the forecast comes with a word of caution too.

And we are certainly some way off the classic summer of 1976 which is etched into the memories of anyone aged over 50 as it came with a record-breaking heatwave and drought.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said: “I certainly don’t think this summer will be a wash out, far from it. At the same time at the moment it’s not looking like flags will be cracking either.

“But, definitely from the end of June onwards, once we have got through the European monsoon, there should be some good sunny spells and the weather should settle down.”

And he said the gardeners will be glad of squally showers today (Thurs) and during the rest of this month when there will be periods of changeable weather.